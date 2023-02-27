PSC, Bangsamoro Sports tambalan

NAKIPAGPULONG ang delegasyon ng Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board nitong Lunes, Pebrero 27, para sa grassroots program ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Pinamunuan ni Chairperson Arsalan Dimaoden ang BSC na nagharap ng 12-point agenda sa PSC na kinabibilangan ng mahigpit na kooperasyon sa pagpapaunlad ng mga pasilidad sa palakasan, kalusugan at kagalingan sa BARMM, isports sa katutubo at kabataan, edukasyon sa palakasan at pagpapaunlad ng human resource.

Kabilang din ang pagpapatuloy ng Sports for All program sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng Laro’t Saya sa Parke (LSP) ng PSC, elite sports identification at suporta, tradisyunal sports at games preservation at promotion, pagtiyak ng kasarian at pagkakapantay sa sports, sports linkages at collaboration, sports tourism at sports competitions.

“It is our earnest understanding that we can utilize sport as a realization for the development of Mindanao and the country,” sabi ni Dimaoden, na sinamahan ng kanyang mga komisyoner at consultant sa isang oras na pagpupulong sa PSC Conference Room sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Maynila.

Ipinahayag naman ni PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann ang kanyang suporta sa panukala.

“I would like to consider us as one group as we are focused on the Filipino athletes. Let us find the athletes sa bawat parte ng Pilipinas. This is what I want to push in my term together with our Board of Commissioners,” sabi nito.

“Let us work together to build facilities not only for popular sports but also for other sports throughout the country. We also need to align the grassroots programs for the stakeholders such as the NSAs, BSC and other individuals who have ideas regarding grassroots sports development in the country,” dagdag pa ng PSC chief.

Nagpahayag din ng suporta at posibleng pakikipagtulungan sina PSC Commissioners Walter Torres at Olivia “Bong” Coo sa BSC.

“The PSC can send a team to conduct a feasibility study for the sports facilities development in the region and ask that accessibility for para-athletes be observed for the building of the facilities,” sabi ni Commissioner Torres.

“I offer our programs Laro ng Lahi and Women in Sports programs to be conducted in BARMM. There is a need to increase the inclusion of more girls in grassroots programs,” sey naman ni Commissioner Coo.

Bukod kay Dimaoden, kinatawan rin ng BSC sina Commissioner ng Maguindanao Nu-man C. Calutiag, Tawi-Tawi Commissioner Abdulkhabir Musa, Basilan Commissioner Yushoup Sario, Executive Director Salihwardi Alba, Consultants Prof. Henry Daut ng Mindanao State University (MSU) at Ateneo de Davao University Athletics Director at Mindanao Peace Games Founder at Convener Noli Ayo. (Lito Oredo)