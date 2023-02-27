PBBM tinaningan si Bautista sa BRT project

Kinalampag ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang tanggapan ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista na tapusin ang Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project sa itinakdang timeline.

Ibinilin ito ng pangulo nang pangunahan nitong Lunes ang groundbreaking ng Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project sa Fuente Osmeña Circle na dinaluhan ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

Ang Cebu Bus Rapid Transit ay isa sa government flagship project ng gobyerno na layuning magkaroon ng episyente, maaasahan, komportab­le at ligtas na pampublikong transportasyon ng mga Cebuano.

“On this note, I also want to take this opportunity on the DOTr and other stakeholders to finish this project within the target completion timeline. I think if we in fact start operations [in] December, that will be the best possible Christmas gift that we can give to Cebu…” wika ni Pa­ngulong Marcos.

“Let me assure all the Filipinos that this BRT system has been planned thoroughly and studied by both the national and local government,” dugtong pa niya.

Inatasan din ng presidente ang DOTr na tiyaking makakatangap ng angkop na kompensayon ang mga may-ari ng lupa at bahay na maapektuhan ng CBRT project at hanapan ng maayos na relokasyon ang mga maapektuhang informal settler. (Aileen Taliping)