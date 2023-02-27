WebClick Tracer

Monday, February 27, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Michelle, Brendan wagi sa Screen Actors Guild

Naging nostalgic and emotional ang mga nagwagi sa 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards or SAG na ginanap ang live streaming sa Netflix’s YouTube channel sa unang pagkakataon mula sa Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Si Mark Wahlberg ang naging host ng SAG Awards.

Ang multi-verse dramedy-fantasy film na Everything Everywhere All At Once ang humakot ng pinakamaraming parangal: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tinanghal naman na Best Actor si Brendan Fraser para sa pelikulang The Whale.

Sa TV category, nagwagi ang HBO series na White Lotus as Ensemble in a Drama Series at Best Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. Ang Abbott Elementary naman ang tinanghal na Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Ang iba pang winners ay sina Jason Bateman (Best Drama Actor for Ozark), Jean Smart (Best Comedy Actress for Hacks), Jeremy Allen White (Best Comedy Actor for The Bear), Jessica Chastain (Best Actress in a Limited Series for George And Tammy), Sam Elliot (Best Actor in a Limited Series for 1883), Stranger Things (Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series) and Top Gun: Maverick (Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture).

Ang Lifetime Achievement Award ay ginawad sa aktres na si Sally Field. (Ruel Mendoza)

