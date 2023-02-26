Kylie matindi depresyon, napabayaan mga anak

Nag-open up si Kylie Padilla sa pagkakaroon niya ng postpartum depression at postpartum anxiety. Nangyari raw ito three years ago bago nagkaroon ng COVID-19 pandemic.



Kakapanganak lang daw ni Kylie sa second baby nila ni Aljur Abrenica na si Axl. Naging dahilan daw ang sakit niya kung bakit hindi raw niya naalagaan nang husto ang dalawang anak niya.

“I’ve never opened up about this but I was in constant pain, constant doubt of my future, if my body would ever recover, If I could even stand or walk properly ever again. I had to learn to muster the strength to trust that my body would heal, that I would regain my strength again because it killed me to accept that I had no choice but to trust the care of my kids to someone else,” sabi niya.

Nagpagaling si Kylie at noong bumuti na ang kalagayan niya, bumawi siya sa pag-alaga sa kanyang dalawang anak kahit na may mga pumasok pang mga pagsubok sa buhay nila.”At some point, the Universe paved a way for me. She led me here. To today. I just remember praying, ‘Give me another chance and I won’t ever take it for granted. Give me another chance to pursue what will truly fulfill me.

“After all my doubt, pain and fighting the silent battles, fighting my own psyche for the right to be happy, I’m here. Still growing, still learning but always striving to remain grounded in humility. What was once a period in my life I no longer wanted to remember is now something I remember with fondness. Without that pain I would appreciate my now.



“One thing is for sure, we will all return to dust. All we can ever really take is our memories that we turn into stories. Where our journey and strength will hopefully be passed on. My kids. My story. And the moment I knew it’s not just about being happy but about authenticity. Because no one could ever be happy pretending to be something they aren’t. And I’m done pretending.



“Know that life is a cycle and good and bad it all passes. Be in the moment but don’t be swept away from it. Live in your authenticity. Repair when you can. Laugh or make someone laugh and last but not least celebrate yourself. You deserve it.”



Hindi lang sa kanyang mga anak bumawi si Kylie kundi pati sa kanyang showbiz career. Last year ay nagbida siya sa Kapuso teleserye na Bolera. Ngayon ay isa siya sa bida ng GMA mega serye na Mga Lihim Ni Urduja. (Ruel Mendoza)