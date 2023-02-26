WebClick Tracer

Sunday, February 26, 2023

SPORTS

Creamline Cool Smashers todo pagkalinga kay Alyssa Valdez

INANUNSIYO ng Creamline na isasalang sa gamutan ang injury sa tuhod ni Premier Volleyball League star Alyssa Valdez.

Dehins man siniwalat ng pangasiwaan ng Cool Smashersi ang diagnosis sa dinaramdam ng 29-year-old, 5-foot-9 outside hitter, sinigurado ng ball club na makakatulong ang sinasabing paraan upang mapabilis ang paggaling ng manlalaro.

“Alyssa underwent a procedure recently that will help her recover faster and come back stronger,” bulalas Biyernes ng Republic Biscuits Corp. franchise.

“We will ensure that she continues to receive the best possible care and treatment. We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern. She will be back soon enough,” hirit pa ng koponan.

Nagarahe ang team skipper simula ng 6th PVL All-Filipino Conference sa buwang ito nang mapuruhan sa kanang tuhod sa isang bagsak sa Reinforced Conference third place playoffs kontra Cherry Tiggo noong Disyembre.

Kasalukuyang nasa ibabaw ng standings ang Cool Smashers sa all-Pinoy sa 4-1 win-loss record katabla ang F2 Logistics. (Cyreel Zarate)

