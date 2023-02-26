WebClick Tracer

Sunday, February 26, 2023

NEWS

15 Metro Manila hotel, spa swak sa Forbes award

Pasok ang 15 hotel at spa sa Metro Manila sa listahan ng Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Award ngayong taon.

Kabilang dito ang 6 hotel (4-star rating), 5 hotel (5-star rating), 2 spa (5-star rating), at 2 hotel (recommendation rating).

Ilan sa mga ito ay ang Conrad Manila, Makati Shangri-La, Manila, Sky Tower at Solaire Resort & Casino, at The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences. The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest,” ani Amanda Frasier, presidente ng Forbes.

Layunin ng award na ito na bigyang pagkilala ang iba’t ibang property ng hospitality industry sa mundo. (Moises Caleon)

