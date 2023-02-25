Robin manonood ng kinatay na ‘Plane’ movie

Gusto na ngayong panoorin ni Senador Robin Padilla ang Hollywood film na ‘Plane’ na pinagbibidahan ni Gerard Butler matapos katayin ang mga eksenang inaangalan nito.

“The local distributor of the film already agreed to recall it and cut the scenes and dialogues that depict racist comments on Jolo, the Philippines, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and our government,” ani Padilla sa inisyung statement nitong Sabado.

“After the changes are made and they are found to be satisfactory, I will watch and personally endorse the film,” dagdag ng senador.

Hinarang ni Padilla ang pagpapalabas ng nasabing pelikula dahil sinisiraan daw nito ang imahen ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at mga kapatid niyang Muslim sa Mindanao.

“When racism is present in a film and when our country is misrepresented, we have no choice but to defend our country and our people. This is true especially in my case, as chairman of the Se­nate committee on public information and mass media,” katuwiran ng senador. (Eralyn Prado)