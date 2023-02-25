R. Kelly 50 taon makukulong

Nasentensyahan na ang R&B singer na si R. Kelly to 20 years in prison sa isang federal courtroom in Chicago.

Kasalukuyang nagse-serve na ang “I Believe I Can Fly” singer ng 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking at nadagdag pa ang 20 years na additional sentence for three counts of child pornography.

Ayon kay U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber: “No matter what I do, Mr. Kelly isn’t going out the door after today. He’s not going out the door in the next 10 years, he’s not going out the door in the next 20 years. Bear in mind he’s 56 years old. And as his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean points out, he has a life expectancy of not a hell of a lot more — eight, 10 years. I believe that sentencing should be sufficient but not greater than necessary. Everybody agrees that the nature of this offense is horrible, horrific.”

In September 2022, Kelly was found guilty on three of the five counts relating to enticement and coercion. (Ruel Mendoza)