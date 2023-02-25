Jamie Malonzo, Mason Amos walastik dribol sa Gilas ‘Pinas

NAG-CLICK ang second unit ng Gilas Pilipinas sa 107-96 win kontra Lebanon Biyernes ng gabi sa sixth window ng FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers sa Philippine Arena nitong Biyernes.

Rebelasyon sina Jamie Malonzo at teenager Mason Amos.

Tumapos si Malonzo ng 15 points tampok ang rumaragasang dunks at 3s.

Sa kanyang laro sa national team, perpektong 5 of 5 sa field at may tatlong tres si Fil-Australian Amos, 18, incoming freshman sa Ateneo.

Pamatay-sunog sa tangkang balik ng Lebanese ang 11 points sa third quarter ni 6-foot-7 Amos, nakahirit ng puwesto sa lineup habang out sina bigs Kai Sotto at Japeth Aguilar.

Overall ay 17 for 36 sa labas ng arc ang Filipinos, 14/28 ang Lebanese.

“Those two guys, they’re basically our bigs off the bench after June Mar (Fajardo) and Justin (Brownlee),” ani coach Chot Reyes. “Basically, it was only Jamie and Mason that we had because we were decimated with the lack of our other big players.”

Balik sa Bocaue ang Gilas para harapin sa final game nila sa qualifiers ang Jordan sa Lunes. (Vladi Eduarte)