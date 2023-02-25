WebClick Tracer

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Jamie Malonzo, Mason Amos walastik dribol sa Gilas ‘Pinas

NAG-CLICK ang second unit ng Gilas Pilipinas sa 107-96 win kontra Lebanon Biyernes ng gabi sa sixth window ng FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers sa Philippine Arena nitong Biyernes.

Rebelasyon sina Jamie Malonzo at teenager Mason Amos.

Tumapos si Malonzo ng 15 points tampok ang rumaragasang dunks at 3s.

Sa kanyang laro sa national team, perpektong 5 of 5 sa field at may tatlong tres si Fil-Australian Amos, 18, incoming freshman sa Ateneo.

Pamatay-sunog sa tangkang balik ng Lebanese ang 11 points sa third quarter ni 6-foot-7 Amos, nakahirit ng puwesto sa lineup habang out sina bigs Kai Sotto at Japeth Aguilar.

Overall ay 17 for 36 sa labas ng arc ang Filipinos, 14/28 ang Lebanese.

“Those two guys, they’re basically our bigs off the bench after June Mar (Fajardo) and Justin (Brownlee),” ani coach Chot Reyes. “Basically, it was only Jamie and Mason that we had because we were decimated with the lack of our other big players.”

Balik sa Bocaue ang Gilas para harapin sa final game nila sa qualifiers ang Jordan sa Lunes. (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante