Tatay malaki hinanakit kay Nonito Donaire, Jr.

NAGLABAS ng sama ng loob ang ama at dating trainor ni former world champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. na si Nonito Donaire, Sr. sa social media ukol sa hinanakit nito sa kanyang anak.

“I cant believe that you raised a kid and now that he was more money than his parents, are now afford to raised his voice toward his father who molded him of what he is right now. I was talking about Nonito, Jr.” ayon sa burado na ngayong post ni Nonito, Sr.

Maaalalang ang ama ni Donaire ang tumulong at nag-train sa kanya sa umpisa hanggang sa maging world champion na ito.

“UNGRATEFUL SON.He was jobless man until he became a World Champion. For 24 years I feed him but when he became a World Champion he left me and not even telling me that he hired another trainer,” ayon pa sa post ng tatay ni Nonito.

“Now that his career is slowing down blamed me of what happened to him. When he was on top of his boxing career, not even a single time of inviting me on his victory party. NEVEERR.”

Sa panayam ng Abante sa pamamagitan ng text kay Nonito, Sr., sinabi nitong sobra ang kanyang sama ng loob.

“Parang nahihiya akong tawagin siyang anak,” aniya. (Gracea Torres)