Sariling lane sa mga investor inutos ni PBBM

Inilabas ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Executive Order No. 18 para sapagtatalaga ng Green Lanes na naglalayongmapaigting ang strategic investments sa mgatanggapan ng gobyerno.

Bahagi ito ng pagsisikap ng Pangulo namaging top investment destination ang Pilipinas at mapalago ang kabuhayan.

Ayon kay Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil, ang EO napinirmahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin noong Enero 23, 2023 ay alinsunodsa eight-point socio economic agenda ng administrasyon, bilang bahagi ng patuloy naimplemenasyon ng ease of doing business.

Kinakailangang sa loob ng anim na buwan matapos mailabas ang EO 18 ay magtatag ang Board of Investment (BOI) ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) ng One Stop Action Center para sa strategic investment, namagsisilbing single point of entry para salahat ng proyektong kikilalanin bilangstrategic investments.

“EO No. 18 further added that strategic investments would include highly desirable projects, foreign direct investments and projects or activities under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan,” ani Secretary Garafil.

Sakop ng EO ang lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan, regional at provincial offices ng mga ito, GOCCs, maging ang LGUs.

Inaatasan ng EO ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na ibigay kaagad sa local government units (LGUs )ang software para sacomputerization ng business permit at licensing system, sa tulong na rin ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). (Aileen Taliping)