Kapamilya, Kapatid sanib puwersa sa A-OK

Sabi nga nila, ‘charity begins at home’.

At mas nagiging epektibo ang mga programa kung magtutulong-tulong.

At sa totoo lang, nakakatuwang makita na ang dati ay magkaribal na istasyon, ngayon ay magkasama na sa magagandang proyekto, tulad ng A-OK (Acts of Kindness).

Yes, sarap panooriin na sa isang event ay magkasama ang ABS-CBN’s Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation at ang TV5’s Alagang Kapatid Foundation, bilang mga partner ng Mr. D.I.Y.

At kasama rin nila sa proyektong ito ang World Vision, SOS Children’s Villages, GOM Football Center for Excellence.

Imagine, ang ‘Good Bag Campaign’ na sinimulan noon, na ang kinita mula sa binili ng Mr. D.I.Y. eco-bag ay dinu-donate sa mga ka-partner na NGO.

Ang A-OK campaign ay naka-focus sa apat na key pillar, tulad ng ‘Family Welfare’, ‘Preservation and Protection of the Environment’, ‘Youth and Education’, and ‘Disaster Preparedness’.

Ito nga ay pagbabalik pugay, biyaya nila sa komunidad, dahil mula nga sa 6 na store noong 2018, umabot na sa 339 store meron ang Mr. D.I.Y. ngayon.

“But we go the extra mile to ensure that our approach is holistic focusing on the communities we serve. Under this A-OK program, we will strive to create more meaningful initiatives and partnership with both the public and the private sectors – partnerships and initiatives that are reflective of our program’s four pillars,” sabi ni Roselle Marisol Andaya, Chief Executive Officer ng Mr. D.I.Y.

“We look forward to working with our incredible partners to bring our visions to life. We’re confident that these renewed engagements will enable us to better listen to and focus on our communities – to take care of them through effective programs,” dugtong pa ni Miss Andaya.

Para sa detalye ng mga proyekto, at iba pang impormasyon, bumisita lang sa www.mrdiy.com/ph.