Carmelo Anthony napiling ambassador ng World Cup

Opisyal na inanusyo bilang isa sa tatlong FIBA World Cup ambassador si 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, nakatanggap ng mainit na pagtanggap ang player sa official launch ng FIBA sa Smart-Araneta Coliseum kahapon.

Ito mismo ang dahilan kung bakit bumisita ang dating NBA scoring champion sa Pilipinas dahil isa rin ang ‘Pinas sa magho-host ng event kasama ang Japan at Indonesia.

“I’ve been feeling the love and energy. I could tell that this [has] been a long time coming, for me coming to the Philippines,” sey ni Melo.

“Personally, for myself to be here and get the chance to come to one of my most fond place in the world as far as when it comes to my fanbase.” (Cyreel Zarate)

META: