Thursday, February 23, 2023

NEWS

Presyo ng high-speed internet ni Elon Musk inangalan

Hindi bebenta ang Starlink, ang high speed internet ng Amerikanong bilyonaryong si Elon Musk, sa Pilipinas.

Ayon kay Digital Pinoys National Campaigne­r Ronald Gustilo, nasa P2,700 ang monthly fee para sa internet service ng Starlink ngunit hiwalay pa ito sa babayarang one-time fee na P29,320 para sa satellite.

“While we welcome the entry of a new player, we lament that the cost of high-speed internet from Starlink is too expensive for ordinary Filipinos. Many will not be able to afford it,” sabi ni Gustilos.

Mungkahi niya, makatutulong kung puwedeng maging hulugan ang pagbayad para sa satellite.

“Starlink will have a hard time to get a large chunk of the market share because of its price. This is something that they may want to consider: implementing a flexible payment scheme for the satellite device so that it will be more affordable will definitely be welcomed by the public,” sabi ni Gustilo. (Eileen Mencias)

