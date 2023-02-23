NBA, FoodPanda aariba tambalan

MAS gawing masaya at relax ang panonood ng mga laro ng National Basketball Association (NBA) sa bahay kasama ang pamilya, barkada at bisita sa pamamagitan ng FoodPanda.

Isang tawag lang, maihahatid nang nangungunang online quick commerce digital platform sa Asia, ang nais na pagkain na pagsasaluhan matapos selyuhan ang marketing partnership ng NBA at FoodPanda bilang opisyal na Online Food Delivery Platform Partner sa Pilipinas.

Inihayag ang tambalan kasabay ng kahandaan para sa 72nd NBA All-Star Game nitong Sabado sa pamamagitan ng isang programa sa SM Mall of Asia Music Hall sa Pasay na dinaluhan nina NBA Philippines Senior Director of Global Marketing Partnerships Mae Dichupa at FoodPanda Philippines Director for Growth Guilherme Porto.

Nakilahok sa naturang programa ang ilang basketball aficionados, FoodPanda App users, FoodPanda delivery riders at pro players na sina Isaac Go at Mark Barroca para sa basketball clinics, shooting contest at iba pa.

Sa naturang tambalan, magsisilbi rin ang FoodPanda bilang opisyal na partner ng NBA 3X Philippines na handog ng Mountain Dew, isang 3-on-3 basketball tournament na nagtatampok ng men’s at women’s teams at NBA entertainment na magaganap sa Metro Manila sa susunod na buwan.

Ngayong season, magho-host ang FoodPanda ng serye ng mga public viewing party sa mga piling NBA tentpole event at magkakaroon ng virtual on-court signage sa mga piling NBA broadcast sa TV5 at One Sports. Bukod pa rito, maglulunsad ang FoodPanda ng mga promosyon na magbibigay sa mga user sa Pilipinas ng pagkakataong manalo ng mga tunay na premyo sa NBA.

“Filipinos are known for their immense passion for basketball, and in the same way that the NBA is among the most popular sports leagues in the country, we’re committed to shaping foodpanda as the preferred choice of local consumers for online food delivery,” pahayag ni Porto. “We’re incredibly thrilled to launch this collaboration together with the NBA and offer engaging campaigns and activities to food lovers and sports fans alike.”

“We’re excited to welcome foodpanda to the NBA family and to deepen our engagement with our passionate Filipino fans by leveraging foodpanda’s avid subscriber base,” sambit naman ni Dichupa. “We look forward to working together to offer new and creative experiences that will bring fans and players in the Philippines closer to the game.”

Maaaring i-download ng mga tagahanga sa Pilipinas ang opisyal na FoodPanda App sa pamamagitan ng App Store at Google Play at bisitahin ang kanilang opisyal na Facebook, Twitter at Instagram para sa pinakabagong mga balita at mga handog.

Para sa pinakabagong balita at update sa NBA, maaaring bisitahin ng mga tagahanga sa Pilipinas ang www.nba.com, i-download ang NBA App, at sundan ang NBA sa Facebook, Twitter at TikTok. (Abante Sports)