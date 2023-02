Kaya biglang tahimik: Maggie ayaw idamay bagong ‘baby’ sa away kay Victor

Muling nagbigay ng pahayag ang controversial na si Maggie Wilson. May mga nagtataka pala kung bakit tila nanahimik siya bigla.

Malinaw sa inilabas niyang statement sa kanyang Instagram stories na hindi siya tumitigil sa pakikipaglaban, pero may pahiwatig ito na may “bagong baby” na involve. At bilang ina rin, never raw siyang magwi-wish ng hindi maganda sa isang baby.

Sey ni Maggie, “Many have asked why I’ve been so quiet on social media in light of this alleged redacted prenup and my son. In the last few days, I have heard some challenging news. Although there are many things I can say or actions I could take, morally, it would be wrong to do so.

“Don’t think I’m not fighting, but sometimes in life, like when there is a new born baby involved, we have to take a step back.

“I would like to ask that you say a little prayer for the baby. After all, I too am a mother who would never wish ill on any child.”

Kung nasusundan ang mga post at isyu nila ng kanyang estranged husband na si Victor Consunji, madaling mage-get kung ano ang tinutukoy ni Maggie na new baby. (Rose Garcia)