ARTablado Presents Cuadrado

Throughout the history of humanity, nothing symbolizes order and stability more than the four equal sides that form a square. This basic geometric shape somehow can be equated to conformity, something the most brazen of artists—or at least those who made a lasting mark—will reject.

My Cute Starr Pug 3 by Van Pug,

In “Cuadrado: The Art in Square”, 50 artworks from various visual artists across the Philippines attempt to prove that no matter the format, their individual artistic characters can still shine through. Organized under the Art Show Philippines group, the participating artists are: Pboy Yballe, Shine Vitto, Eri Dungo- Manaois, Abegail Sabularse, Raneil Ibay, Andrei Dalligos, Angeh Sityar, Jadie Pasaylo, Nico Osma, Fides Banasihan, Sharmaene Vitto, Van Pug, Angelica Baltar, Dianne Lorein, Aezha Lejao, Dikya, RA Marinas, Ana Senoy, Yuzu, Skit, Markslaud, JA Ballarta, FJ Nieva, Dam Nieva, Brando, Paolo Gerero, Alyssa Marie, Anne Canceran, Connie Leah, Siningera and Anna Sy. Whether figurative or abstraction, these artists have come together to present a unique collection of contemporary works that have been specially curated to give viewers a stimulating art experience within perfectly-proportioned canvases. Artists were selected after a call for submission was announced based on the specified theme.

Mamang Sorbetero by Raneil Ibay,

“The square, known as the most ambiguous format in art, generates a visual tension that no other shape can match,” says Frederick Epistola, Art Show Philippines Founder. “Therefore, artists find it challenging to use this format to communicate their visual composition.”

The 50 square artworks come in mostly 24” X 24” and 12” x 12” sizes.

“Art Show Philippines is an artist-run community that aims to empower Filipino artists to exhibit their work globally,” Epistola adds. “ASP began as a platform for Philippine art during the 2020 pandemic and has grown to be a formidable multimedia platform with over 2,000 exhibiting artists from the Philippines. Over 100 exhibits, both online as well as onsite shows, and almost 30,000 social media followers.”

Last May 2022 Art Show Philippines represented the Philippines in the 4th Armenia Art Fair in Yerevan Armenia. ASP is the leading portal for contemporary art in the Philippines, connecting Filipino artists of all levels and regions to art lovers worldwide. Art Show Philippines continues to innovate for Filipino artists and Philippine art in 2022. ASP’s events include fundraising exhibits for children with cancer and with special needs, art mentoring sessions for self-taught artists, art materials fund grant for artists in need of art materials and mental health programs for creative people.

Launched in November 2021, the “ASP Gallery Walk” marks the beginning of simultaneous virtual and physical art events for ASP and cements its status as the art purveyor in the Philippines.

This is the 2nd time ASP will hold its exhibit at ARTablado, which Epistola says is an excellent venue for exhibiting artworks.

Bunga ng PAgsisikap by jay

Vincent Gatdula

“ARTablado also shares the same vision as Art show Philippines in terms of how we support our local artists,” he says. “They have a long-term goal of not only promoting artworks, but also cultivating them so that they become custodians of our cultural heritage.”

ARTablado Presents Cuadrado is on display until February 28, 2023 at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing of Robinsons Antipolo. Robinsons ARTablado continues to support Filipino art by providing a second home for artists where they can showcase their creativity and artistic genius.