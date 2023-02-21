Rebel Wilson pakakasal na kay Ramona Agruma

Pakakasal na ang ‘Pitch Perfect’ star na si Rebel Wilson sa kanyang girlfriend na si Ramona Agruma.

Naganap ang announcement ng kanilang engagement sa Disneyland at sa harap pa mismo ng Cinderella’s castle. Suot nilang ang matching, pink-and-white-striped sweaters with hearts and the word “love” sa harapan.

Post pa ni Rebel sa Instagram: “We said yes! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Sabay ng kanilang engagement ay ang launch ng dating app ni Rebel called Fluid.

“Fluid is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you’re looking for. With Fluid, users’ habits are picked up by the app’s algorithm. I wish that this was around five years ago,” sey ni Rebel.



May 2022 noong makilala ni Rebel si Ramona na founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles. June 2022 noong maging opisyal na ang relasyon nila.Noong November 2022, pinakilala nila Rebel at Ramona ang kanilang daughter na si Royce Lillian that was conceived via surrogate. (Ruel Mendoza)