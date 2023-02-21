PSC tinapik Ifugao sa ‘Laro ng Lahi’

MAKIKIPAGPAREHA ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), sa pamamagitan ng Women in Sports (WIS) program, sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Ifugao na siyang magho-host sa inaabangang na WIS Laro ng Lahi na nakatakda sa Mayo 26-29.

Ang PSC, na kinatawan ni Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, ay nagsagawa na mismo ng ocular inspection at coordination meeting kasama ang Office of Provincial Governor Jerry Dalipog, C.E na kinakatawan ni Executive Assistant IV Agustin Calya-en, noong Pebrero 17 na ginanap sa Ifugao Provincial Capitol sa Lagawe.

“Ifugao would like to strengthen their 5 regular sports, and we would like to help them,” sabi lamang ni PSC Women in Sports program oversight Commissioner Coo.

“We are happy na pumunta ang PSC with regards to the program of Commissioner Bong Coo. The Province of Ifugao is really preparing for big events this year, with the PSC’s help and assistance especially the sports equipment, iyan ang gusto ni Gov. Dalipog, para ma-improve yung sports program namin,” paliwanag naman ni Calya-en matapos ang coordination meeting.

Ang PSC-WIS ay naghahanda na isama ang mga sports na muay, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo at wrestling na iminungkahi ng lalawigan.

Ito ay upang matulungan ang LGU na mas mapaunlad ang kanilang grassroots sports program.

Magiging parte din sa ‘Laro ng Lahi’ sportsfest ang 10 indigenous games ng Ifugao tulad sa guyyudan, kadang-kadang sa bao, dopap dimanuk, munbayu, uggub at iba pa.

“Majority of the games will be played by women and girls as we want to increase the number of female athletes and discover new talents to be part of our national training pool,” pagpapliwanag pa ni Coo, na natatanging babaeng commissioner ng ahensiya at isang Philippine bowling icon.

Ang PSC ay magkakaroon ng alignment meeting sa Ifugao workforce sa Abril gaya ng local secretariat, medical, security at officiating teams upang matiyak ang maayos na pagho-host ng WIS Laro ng Lahi sa Lagawe sa Mayo 26-29. (Lito Oredo)