‘Pag may tiyaga, may nilaga! Michelle Morente degree holder na makalipas ang 9 na taon

MATAGUMPAY na natapos ni PLDT High Speed Hitter Michelle Kathereen Morente ang kanyang bachelor’s degree sa De La Salle University matapos ang siyam na taon.

Ibinahagi ng opposite hitter ang pinagdaanang mahabang paglalakbay sa kolehiyo matapos simulan ito sa Ateneo ng apat na taon, habang tinapos niya ang B.S. Psychology sa DLSU ng limang taon.

“Do things at your own pace, Life’s not a race. 4 years in ADMU, 5 years in DLSU, total of 9 years in college and I still made it. Thank you self for being brave and for not giving up, LEGIT,” pahayag ni Morente sa kanyang Instagram post.

Hindi makakalimutan ng 28-anyos na 5-foot-4 opposite hitter ang nakakahilong pangyayari sa kanyang buhay na nagdulot ng maraming emosyon sa mga nagdaang taon, higit na ang paglipat niya mula sa isang rival school.

“Looking back at it now, grabe din pala ‘yung emotions ko those past years. Rollercoaster talaga. Transferring from one rivalry school to another is a whole other level of difficulty. Pero that didn’t stop me from finishing my degree. Iniisip ko na lang na ito na ‘yung way ko para makapag thank you sa mga tumulong sakin and nagsupport sa journey na ito,” kwento ni Morente, na nakapaglaro na rin sa F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers at Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers.

“It may have taken me a long time to finish my degree, but sabi nga nila, Its better late than never,” wika ni Morente. “Many people doubted, a few people believed. And now here I am, finally, officially done. So much struggles, breakdowns, contemplating and sacrifices along the way, but I wouldn’t be able to reach where I am today without the people that helped me along the way.”

Pinasalamatan nito ang mga taong nakatulong ng malaki sa kanyang karera mula sa kolehiyo hanggang sa kanyang professional career, kabilang si dating F2 Logistics at dating DLSU Lady Spikers coach Ramil de Jesus.

Nitong pre-season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) ay pumirma siya ng kontrata sa PLDT bilang bagong manlalaro para samahan sina Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata, Rhea Dimaculangan Mary Anne Mendrez, Wendy Semana, Jovelyn Prado at league leading libero Kath Arado. (Gerard Arce)