P1.5B pekeng kontrabado sinamsam ng BOC

Sinamsam ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC), sa pamamagitan ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Intellectual Property Rights Division (CIIS-IPRD), ang iba’t ibang counterfeit goods na tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng P1.5 bilyon, sa isinagawang operasyon sa Pasay City kamakailan.

Armado ng Letters of Authority (LOA) na inisyu ni BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, ininspeksiyon ng implementing team ang storage facility sa Building 127 FB Harisson St., corner J Fernando St. sa Pasay City, sa tulong ng Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Tinukoy rin naman ni Commissioner Rubio ang kahalagahan ng koordinasyon ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan, gayundin ang pagsusumikap ng mga opisyal ng Customs upang matiyak ang tagumpay ng bawat operasyon.

“Our people target, detect, intercept, and thereby prevent the entry of these contraband items before they can do any harm to our markets. These counterfeit items not only jeopardizes these brand names, but also seriously undermine our own local brands. It is therefore our mandate in the BOC to stop these deals and ensure a fair trade for foreign and local brands,” aniya.

Sa kanyang panig, nangako naman si Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na paiigtingin ang crackdown laban sa smuggling at counterfeit items.

“Discovering P1.5 billion worth of counterfeit items is no small joke, especially because these people are now becoming more sophisticated in the way they bring these products through our borders. But while this latest operation is an extraordinary feat, we acknowledge that more work needs to be done to stop these once and for all,” aniya.

Nabatid na humihingi ang LOA team ng proof of payment para sa taxes at duties na binayaran para sa lahat ng imported goods at proof of authenticity para sa branded goods.

Sa inisyal na ulat, may tinatayang 70 units ng gusali ang nirerentahan at ginagamit bilang storage spaces.

Nagsasagawa na rin anila ang mga awtoridad ng imbentaryo sa mga items na nadiskubre, kabilang ang mga counterfeit goods na may tatak ng mga brands na Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Adidas, Supreme, Tory Burch, Skechers, at Birkenstock, at iba pa.

Masusi na ring iniimbestigahan ang iba pang posibleng paglabag sa Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (RA 8293) at sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863).

Patuloy na pinamumunuan ni Commissioner Rubio ang BOC sa mahigpit na implementasyon ng Customs laws upang protektahan ang mga local consumers mula sa panganib ng smuggled goods habang tinitiyak ang pagkakaroon ng episyenteng revenue collection para sa national government.