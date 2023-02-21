Kris nabawasan ng isang nakamamatay na sakit

Pabalik na ng Pilipinas si Vice Governor Mark Leviste, mula Amerika, na kung saan ay pinuntahan nga niya si Kris Aquino noong birthday nito, at para na rin makasama sa Araw ng mga Puso.

At sa Facebook account ni Mr. Leviste ay mapapanood ang video ni Kris na nagbibigay mensahe, pagbati. At siyempre, kinuwento na rin niya ang kasalukuyan niyang kundisyon.

“Today was a pretty good uplifting day. Because I came from my doctor, and initially, I was supposed to see him in July. That was his availability. I guess with all of you are praying for me, suddenly, 2 days ago, we got notification, that he was available to see me, Friday, that’s Today, Feb. 17. And he really spent time with me, almost 3 hours.

“He discussed thoroughly, he asked me my entire history, and he was telling me na these are the pros and the cons. And he ruled out … and he did say yes, but it doesn’t mean its active. So, medyo that gave me a lot of whooo, ‘Thank God’.

“Parang I do have 4 autoimmune conditions, but there are only 3 now that we have to worry about. So, nabawasan ng one, that is life threatening.

“But we’ll know also, na para akong nag-blood donation. Because they got 12 ounce of blood. But the vile they used, ang lalaki. Parang mahihilo ka after.

“When I got home… Initially when I got there, mataas na nga ang blood pressure, 159 over 90. But when I got here, it’s even higher. It’s 169 over 96.

“Until now I’m kinda hilo!” sabi ni Kris.

May mga sinabi si Kris na hindi masyadong maintindihan dahil medyo mahina ang audio. Pero, siguradong masaya ang mga fan, lalo na at nabawasan ng isang alalahanin na posibleng ikamatay niya.

Tuloy pa rin siyempre ang dasal ng mga fan para kay Kris na tuluyan na nga itong gumaling. Pero sa ngayon, maganda nga ang itsura ni Kris, ha! (Rb Sermino)