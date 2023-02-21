For the Vice Versa Artists Group, home is where the art

How the Philippine jeepney plies its route (say, from Gasak to Divisoria and then back to Gasak) is called “balikan.”

The members of an artist group found this term fascinating. The word evokes a lot of emotions — the idea of going back, of remembering, of eventuality or inevitability and, most importantly, of giving back. Thus, 10 years ago, they chose the name “Vice Versa” for this band of artists with humanitarian concerns.

“Dun nagsimula sa ideya ng ‘balikan’ na pamamasada ng jeep — ‘yung vice versa. Nabuo din ang isa sa mga prinsipyo ng grupo na ‘Kung ano ang meron tayo ay ibahagi natin sa iba’ at ‘ang pagmamahal sa lipunan ay katumbas ng pagsisilbi sa Diyos.’”

That is precisely what the members of Vice Versa did: they went back to their roots, to the communities in need, gave back and gave their all.

“Nagkaroon kami ng ibat ibang programs involving pagbibigay ng talento ng libre — tulad ng mga art workshops, long-term art mentoring programs — pagbibigay ng mga art materials, at pagsulong ng mga art-for-a-cause initiatives para sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong sa kanilang medical expenses.”

They visited places such as SOS Children’s Village in Lipa, Batangas — a village dedicated to providing a loving and caring home for orphaned children. Vice Versa held a five-day art mentoring program with 21 student-participants. The group gave the children paints, brushes, easels, mixing palettes, and even refreshments during sessions.

“Ang ‘No Place Like Home’ initiative ay naging educational hindi lamang para sa mga mentees, kundi pati na rin sa mga artists na nagtuturo. Natuto kami na ilagay ang aming sarili sa sitwasyon ng isang inosenteng bata na may simpleng pangarap sa kabila ng kanilang paghahangad na magkaroon ng isang tahanan o pamilyang tinatawag. Umaasa din kami na ang tinanim namin na kaalaman, karanasan at saya sa mga mentees ay magsisilbing isa sa mga open doors para maintindihan at pangarapin nila na maituloy ang kanilang pagmamahal sa sining.”

As Vice Versa looks back on 10 years of creating “art with a heart,” the group mounts an exhibit titled “No Place Like Home” on view until Feb. 28 at Robinsons Land ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria. This is the group’s second exhibit at ARTablado; the first one was in 2021. “No Place Like Home features over 80 artworks from the Vice Versa Artists Group, along with Chroma Garcia and Silay Lipa art collectives.

“Ang Chroma Garcia Artists Group na nagrerepresenta ng mga kabataang artists sa Padre Garcia na ngayon ay apat na taon na. Ang Sihay Lipa Artists Group na bagong sibol ngayong taon na ito ay mula sa Lipa City. Ang two groups na ito ang naging resulta ng matagumpay na pag-alalay sa mga aspiring artists hanggang sa lumago at yumabong. Ngayon, ang Chroma at Sihay Lipa ang katuwang sa pagpapatuloy ng misyon ng Vice Versa na hindi makasarili at layon ang tumulong sa mas nakararami.”

The exhibition will feature a wide range of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and installations, all of which will explore the theme of “Home.” Visitors can expect to see a variety of perspectives on the subject, with artists exploring the idea of home as a physical space, a feeling, or a state of mind.

The participating artists are William Abao, Aimer Kayle Barba, Alexandra Monserrat, Anthony Escueta, Bernardo Oronos Jr., Carlos Alferez Castro, Christine Dato, Dhennis Sigua, Edward de Castro, Gab Villalobos, Gilbert Tugbo, Jamaica Tocayon, Jay Vincent Gatdula, Jayson Leona, Jeboy Roxas, Jed Hael, Jelly Kalaw, Jerson Enriquez, Jhon Lhoyd Escueta, Jonathan Jalac, Klein Tristan Losauro, Kristel Magparangalan, Maria Althea Munlawin, Medardo Olaco, Miranda Patrick, MJ Palma, Ramil Tumampos, Rico Tubar, Dodel Malaluan, Ron de Torres, Ruru Mataverde Jr., Vicson Apostol, Vince Martin Macatangay, YelCast, Yna Reyes, and Edward Padilla Jr., with the special participation of student-artists who have been part of the mentorship program.

Vice Versa will donate 40 percent of the total sales of the exhibition to SOS Children’s Village. “No Place Like Home” is a celebration of the group’s 10-year journey of helping orphaned artists, aiming to raise awareness as to the importance of providing a loving and nurturing environment for orphaned children — to help them achieve their dreams through art.

The members of Vice Versa chose ARTablado as its venue for this milestone show because of ARTablado’s openness and encouragement to artists from all walks of life, especially the aspiring ones who don’t have the resources or necessary connections to the mainstream art establishments.

“Napili ng grupo na dito mag-celebrate ng aming ika-10 taong anibersaryo dahil ang ARTablado ay isa sa kilala at malaking entablado ng sining na bukas sa malaking grupo na nagsisimula pa lamang. Malaki ang maitutulong nito lalo na sa mga grupong kagaya namin na ang hangad ay mapalago at buhayin ang sining ng ating bayan.”

Home is where the art is for the members of the Vice Versa Artists Group. And, no matter how long, winding and tempestuous their artistic route may be, it always leads to this uplifting, inspiring idea of home.

* * *

Established in 2020, Robinsons Land ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing the Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work. To date, ARTablado has mounted over 40 exhibitions and hosted over 300 artists.