WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

DOJ binagsak sa P10K piyansa ng mga purdoy

Naglabas ang Department of Justice ng bagong circular upang ibaba ang piyansa sa mga indigent na may kinakaharap na kasong kriminal sa maximum na halagang P10,000.00.

Sa department circular na inisyu noong Lunes, Pebrero 20, inatasan ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin ‘Boying” Remulla ang mga prosecutors na alamin agad sa inquest o preliminary investigation proceeding, kung ang respondents ay maituturing na indigents at kuwalipikado sa mababang piyansa.

“In the event that, after the conduct of inquest or preliminary investigation proceedings, the investiga­ting prosecutor finds probable cause with a reasonable certainty of conviction against the indigent respondent, he or she shall indicate in the criminal information only fifty percent (50%) of the recommended bail as stated in the 2018 Bail Bond Guide, or the amount of ten thousand pesos (P10,000.00), whichever is lower,” ayon sa section 4 ng circular.

Sinabi ni DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano na ang circular ay agarang ipatutupad.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante