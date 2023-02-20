Laptop ng mga guro binenta sa surplus shop

Kinumpirma ng Department of Education (DepEd) na galing sa ahensiya ang ilang laptop na binebenta sa isang surplus store sa Mandaue City kamakailan.

Gayunman, ang mga binentang laptop ay hindi kasama sa mga binili ng ahensya sa pamamagitan ng Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) noong 2021.

“The Department has confirmed that the laptops being sold in a surplus store in Cebu, although not amongst those procured through the PS-DBM, were part of the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP),” ayon sa ahensiya.

Nakikipagtulungan na ang DepEd sa mga awtoridad para mahuli ang mga taong nagbenta ng laptop sa surplus shop. Ang mga laptop ay binigay ng DepEd sa mga guro at ilang personnel ng ahensya.

Handa naman ang DepEd na tanggapin ang report ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC) hinggil sa P2.4 bilyong overpriced laptop na binili ng PS-DBM. Ire-refer daw nila ang rekomendasyon ng Senado sa Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) “for evaluation and appropriate action.”

“In addition, there is a pending administrative case against one DepEd employee involved in the procurement,” ayon sa DepEd.

Nilinaw din ng DepEd na ang viral photo hinggil sa umano’y overpriced camera ay hindi binili ng ahensiya kundi bigay ng isang local government unit para magamit ng eskuwelahan sa Imus City. (Vick Aquino)