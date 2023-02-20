Kerry Condon wagi: Dolly de Leon bigo sa British Academy

Bigo ang Filipina international actress na si Dolly de Leon na masungkit ang best supporting actress award sa 76th British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA na ginanap sa London. Si Kerry Condon ang siyang nanalo para sa pelikulang The Banshees of Inisherin.

Bukod kay Dolly na nominated for Triangle of Sadness, tinalo ng 40-year old Irish actress sina Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Carey Mulligan (She Said), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Jamie Lee Curtis, (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Sa acceptance speech ni Kerry, sinabi nito na ang pagganap niya sa pelikula “make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman.”

Bukod sa kanyang award, napanalunan din ng The Banshees of Insherin ang Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan.

Para kay Dolly, isang malaking karangalan daw ang mabigyan siya ng nominasyon sa BAFTA. Ibig sabihin ay kinikilala nila ang husay ng mga aktres anuman ang lahi nito.

“It means a lot to me. They say I’m the first Filipina to be nominated so it’s a huge honor for me and to be able to be part of a monumental film like Triangle of Sadness, I am so proud to be here because it was such a great production,” sey ni Dolly na humakot naman ng ilang awards mula sa Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, at sa Guldbagge Awards. (Ruel Mendoza)