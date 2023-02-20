Judi Dench unti-unting nabubulag

Inamin ng Oscar winner na si Dame Judi Dench na hirap na siyang tumanggap ng acting projects dahil sa lumalalang eyesight condition niya.

Sa nagdaang sampung taon, palala raw nang palala ang kanyang age-related macular degeneration. Ito ay ang paunti-unting pagkabulag ng mga mata ng aktres na siyang naging dahilan kung bakit hindi na siya makabasa ng scripts na kailangan niyang i-memorize.

“It has become impossible. And because I have a photographic memory. I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page. I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of ‘Twelfth Night’ right now,” sey ng 88-year old actress.

Taong 2014 noong unang isiwalat ni Dame Judi ang kanyang deteriorating eyesight habang ginagawa niya ang huling James Bond film niya na Spectre: “It’s something that I have learnt to cope with and adapt to.”

Noong 2016, hindi na raw niya kayang mag-travel ng mag-isa dahil halos wala na raw siyang makita: “These days, I can’t really travel on my own, because I need someone to say, ‘Look out, there’s a step here!’ Or else I fall all over the place like a mad, drunk lady.”

Nagsimula ang professional acting career ni Dame Judi noong 1957 sa historical Royal Court Theatre, kunsaan ginamapanan niya ang papel na Ophelia sa stage production of Hamlet. Nasundan ito ng Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth at Cabaret.

In-appoint si Judi bilang Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1970, naging Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 1988 and a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in 2005.

Nakilala din siya bilang si M sa walong James Bond movies: Goldeye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Nanalo siya ng Oscar best supporting actress para sa 1998 film na Shakespeare in Love. Na-nominate naman siya para sa mga pelikulang Mrs Brown (1997), Chocolat (2000), Iris (2001), Mrs Henderson Presents (2005), Notes on a Scandal (2006), Philomena (2013) and Belfast (2021).

Meron din siyang isang Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards and seven Olivier Awards. (Ruel Mendoza)