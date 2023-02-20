Bautista, Tamayo hugas-kamay! CAAP nilaglag mga pipitsugin sa NAIA krisis

Isinumite ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) sa Senate committee on public services ang listahan ng mga taong responsable sa nangyaring aberya sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) noong Bagong Taon.

“When it comes to incompetence or negligence, from the last time I spoke to CAAP Director [General Manuel] Tamayo, he mentioned individuals, one was already given leave while pending the investigation,” pagsisiwalat ni Senador Grace Poe sa panayam ng mga reporter nitong Lunes.

Pero hindi kuntento ang chairperson ng komite dahil maraming dapat managot sa naturang aberya, kabilang na ang mga dating opisyal ng CAAP.

“Maraming accountable diyan and in many degrees. Remember, this administration just started this June but the maintenance mismo, hindi nagawa for the past three years. Even the past administration’s management of CAAP could be held liable,” giit pa niya.

“Because this starts several administrations. The fact that they were allowed to operate without having proper maintenance in the last three years is in itself a violation. Is in itself, incompetence or negligence on the part of the management of CAAP itself and not just an individual,” dugtong ng senadora na inihahanda na ang committee report na papipir­mahan sa mga senador.

Matatandaan na unang sinisi ng ilang senador si Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at CAAP chief Tamayo sa nangyaring aberya sa NAIA noong Bagong Taon hanggang sa mabaling ang atensyon kay dating Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Nagbabala naman si Poe na posibleng maulit ang nangya­ring aberya sa pangunahing paliparan ng bansa kung hindi aaksiyunan agad ang problema sa air traffic system.

Kahit sinabi ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na walang nangyaring cyberattack o sabotahe noong Bagong Taon, sinabi ni Poe na hindi malayong madale ito ng cyberattack dahil mahina ang kanilang cybersecurity. (Dindo Matining)