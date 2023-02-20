Anong sey ng mga politiko? Anne tatakbo para sa mga batang inabuso

Matinding sakripisyo para sa mga batang inabandona. At talagang iaalay niya ang lakas niya, makatulong lang sa kanila!

Ang dami ngang naantig ang damdamin sa ginawa/gagawin ni Anne Curtis.

Aba, hindi biro ang pagod, pawis, paghahanda physically, mentally, emotionally, lalo na sa isang inang katulad niya. Na kung tutuusin ay puwede naman siyang manahimik lang, magbigay ng donasyon, pero mas gusto niyang hikayatin ang mas marami na makatulong din para sa mga batang inabuso.

Yes, tumakbo siya noon para makatulong. At tatakbo ulit siya ngayon para tumulong sa mga batang inabuso.

“Running with a purpose has always made each kilometer even more meaningful. And for my 3rd marathon in Tokyo on March 5, I’m dedicating it to help raise funds for child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.

“I met with the UNICEF PH team and I learned about how children and women are in need of child protection services. Last year, there was at least 9,000 cases of child abuse reported. But the cases are probably much higher. @unicefphils Child Protection program supports TeleCPUs for abused children.

“Barangay TeleCPUs are one-stop centers where abused children and women can safely and privately access medical, legal, and psychological services for free. Each TeleCPU is equipped with a desktop computer with video conferencing and internet connection so doctors, social workers, and legal workers can support children’s cases in real-time.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, can help keep TeleCPUs nationwide open and running so that our vulnerable children can get urgent help and start healing from trauma and stigmatization.

“Please give what you can and I will personally match the total donation raised to help more vulnerable children. Donate now at https://gogetfunding.com/takbo-para-sa-bata/ or click the link in my bio.

“Thank you so much loves! #LondonMaratANNEventures.”

Heto nga ang mensahe ng mga fan, na todo rin talaga ang paghanga kay dyosa.

geylyyy, “You’re truly an inspiration, ate anne!! 🥺 Proud of you always! God bless you on your #TOKYOmarathANNEventure! Love you, ate!”

titsernanz75, “You’re one of a kind Ms. Anne. May the good Lord continue to bless you and your beautiful family…”

shannperryig, “God will always bless you Anne because you have a good heart ❤️ truly a helpful person.”

jhoannacurtis, “The best person ever. Thank you for all that you do, my love! We love you soooo much.”

gladyzann, “We are with you in this journey. Let’s do thiiiiiis!!!”

shannykar13, “Me and my husband always support unicef. Keep up the good work Anne see you in Tokyo.”

Kaya pakiusap ni Anne:

“Help me raise PHP1M to help child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.

“What is happening? In 20222, and estimated 9,000 child abuse cases were reported in the Philippines.

“How can you help? Your donation will help abused children get medical treatment.

“Your donation will help abused children get access to legal services.

“Your donation will help abused children get access to psychologists and psychiatrists.

“Donate on the GoGetFunding page or donate via GCash. Once you’ve sent your donation, please send the transfer slip to psfrmanila@unicef.org so we can add your donation to our tracker.”

Kaya sigaw ng mga netizen, ‘We love you Anne!’

Teka, ano kaya ang masasabi ng mga politiko? (Rb Sermino)