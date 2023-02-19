WebClick Tracer

Sunday, February 19, 2023

NEWS

VP Duterte, Romualdez kinondena ambush sa Lakas-CMD official

Kinondena nina Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at Vice President Sara Duterte ang pagtatangka sa buhay ni Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. noong Biyernes na ikinasawi ng apat na tauhan nito at ikinasugat ng isa pa.

“This senseless act of violence has no place in a civilized society like ours,” sabi ni Romualdez, pangulo ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD).

Si Adiong ang vice president for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ng Lakas-CMD.

“I want the gunmen identified and whoever is the mastermind unmasked. I want them all to be placed behind bars and brought to the bar of justice as soon as possible,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Sa hiwalay na pahayag, kinondena rin ni Duterte ang ambush try kay Adiong. Si Duterte ang chairperson ng Lakas-CMD. (Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
