Sunday, February 19, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

H.E.R. cover girl na ng sikat na magazine

Ang Grammy and Oscar winning Filipino-American singer na si H.E.R. ang cover ng VOGUE Philippine para sa buwan na ito. Isang malaking karangalan kay H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson in real life) ang maging cover girl ng naturang magazine na sine-celebrate ang kanyang mga naging achievements sa larangan ng musika.

“The fact that I’m a Black and Filipino woman on the cover of Vogue. You don’t see people like me on magazine covers, so it’s just amazing to see. I’m so grateful,” sey pa niya.
Ayon pa sa singer, nag-iba na ang tingin ng maraming tao ngayon sa mga tulad niyang mixed-race Pinay.

“I think the standards have changed. I feel like the way that I felt about myself has evolved. And I’ve grown more confident in my skin and who I am. You have to accept yourself and love yourself, and the rest will follow. Being on the cover is the beginning, I think, of a new era and a new acceptance for what a Filipino woman looks like and what a black and Filipino woman looks like. So this is a huge milestone for me, and I think for little girls everywhere.”
Bukod sa mga naging panalo ni H.E.R. sa Grammy at Oscar awards, siya rin ang kauna-unahang Black Filipino-American na Disney princess nang gampanan niya ang role na Belle sa ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special. Kasama rin siya sa cast ng musical film adaptation ng The Color Purple. (Ruel Mendoza)

