Sunday, February 19, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Bianca hindi kaibigan turing kay Miguel

Walang nakikitang masama si Bianca Umali sa ginawang rebelasyon ni Miguel Tanfelix tungkol sa naging relasyon nila noon.

Kinumpirma nga ni Bianca na naging sila ni Miguel noong magka-loveteam pa sila.

“I don’t think I have any comments, kasi, honestly, I saw his interview and what he said. Finally he was able to talk about what happened to us. It was an issue that was never talked about, really. It was never… parang walang assurance at all sa mga tao kung ano ba ‘yung talagang nangyari. And, I think, by his answer to that question about us, it answered so many delusions… mga theories ng mga fans noon. I have nothing else to say kasi, I think, I would answer the same thing na totoo naman lahat ng sinabi niya,” sey ni Bianca.

Sinabin rin ni Bianca na friends naman daw sila ni Miguel, pero hindi raw tulad sila matatawag na barkada.

“Well, of course I couldn’t say that we are friend-friends kasi we are not as barkada-friends. But we are friends sa loob ng network. And we don’t really see each other that often. So nagkakabatian.”

Ngayon at romantically linked si Bianca ngayon kay Ruru Madrid na kasama niya sa teleserye na The Write One, hindi naman daw niya maitatanggi na naging malaking bagay si Miguel sa career niya bilang artista. Ilan sa mga TV shows na pinagsamahan ng BiGuel loveteam noon ay Nino, Once Upon A Kiss, Wish I May, Mulawin Vs. Ravena, Kambal Karibal, at Sahaya.

“Because it is for how many years and it’s disrespectful naman din to him na i-disregard ‘yung presence na ‘yon. So I have nothing against him talaga. It’s more of I’m just happy we both have our own lives, our own partners. We both have grown, he has grown, and I think it shows so much in that interview,” sey pa ni Bianca. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

