Kahit 1 pulgada : PBBM ‘di isusuko teritoryo ng ‘Pinas

Hindi hahayaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos na mawala kahit isang pulgada ng teritoryo ng Pilipinas sa kahit kaninong bansa.

Ito ang muling iginiit ng pangulo kahapon sa isinagawang panayam sa kanyang opening speech sa Homecoming ng Philippine Military Academy (PMA) sa Fort Del Pilar sa Baguio City.

“This country will not lose one inch of its territory. We will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and so­vereignty in accordance with our Constitution and with international law. We will work with our neighbors to secure the safety and security of our peoples,” pahayag ng Pangulo sa panayam ng mga reporter.

Ang komento ni Marcos ay kasunod ng paghahain ng protesta ng Pilipinas sa paggamit ng China ng military-grade lase laban sa Philippine Coast Guard vessel habang nasa resupply mission para sa Filipino troops sa Ayungin Shoal nitong nakaraang Linggo.

Sa diplomatic protest na inihain ng Department of Foreign Affairs nitong Biyernes, sinita ng Pilipinas ang Chinese Coast Guard dahil sa panibagong ginawang harrassment nito laban sa Philippine vessels, na nagpaigting sa tensyon sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa na ilang taon nang pinagtatalunang bahagi ng West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region, and of the world,” saad pa ni Marcos.

“We have cemented our bilateral relations with our allies, with our partners, with our friends. And as we work on translating these investments into material benefits for our people, we must ensure that we continue to preserve the security and the safety of our nation,” dagdag pa nito.

Nauna ng kinausap ni Marcos si Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian nitong Martes hingigl sa ginawang pambu-bully ng CCG hindi lang sa Philippine Coast Guard kundi na rin sa mga mangingisdang Pinoy.

Sa kabila ng insidente, sinabi ni Marcos na hindi kailangang tapikin ang Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) ng Pilipinas sa Estados Unidos.

“If we activate that, what we are doing is intensifying the tensions in the area,” diin ni Marcos. “And I think that would be counter-productive.”

“Despite the fact that it was a military grade laser that was pointed at our Coast Guard, I do not think that it is sufficient for it to trigger the [treaty],” dugtong ng pangulo. (Edwin Balasa)