Bida sa ‘Nokturno’ Nadine naagaw horror queen kay Kim

Hindi nakapagtataka na ibigay kay Nadine Lustre ang titulong Horror Queen dahil ang susunod niyang project after ng ‘Deleter’ ay isang katatakutan din, ang Nokturno.

At bongga nga dahil si Mikhail Red nga ang magdidirek nito, na tungkol sa “primal and supernatural curse that haunts a rural Filipino family and the daughter who left them to live overseas.”

Prodyus ito ng Viva Films at Evolve Studios.

“We saw the potential of a strong partnership to continuously create quality genre films to reach the new growing audience whose viewing habits have changed due to globalization and rise of international streaming platforms. Viva believed and trusted my vision and voice,” sabi ni Direk.

Ang isa pang horror film na gagawin ni Red with Nadine ay may title na Helel na isang “sci-fi spiritual horror film set in the near future about a Filipina astronaut who encounters the devil.”

Ayon pa kay Red: “Filipino stories with exciting plots and imaginative ideas. We will take wild swings, aim for spectacle and fresh concepts, yet ground them in sustainable and feasible production. Our films aim to be accessible and exciting to the everyday Filipino audience and will have the craft, production value, and sensibilities for international export as well.”

Si Mikhail Red ay nakilala dahil sa mga pelikulang niyang Eerie at Birdshot.

Ay teka lang, anyare na kay Kim Chiu na candidate rin sa ganung title? Naagawan ni Nadine? (Ruel Mendoza)