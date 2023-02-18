WebClick Tracer

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Bida sa ‘Nokturno’ Nadine naagaw horror queen kay Kim

Hindi nakapagtataka na ibigay kay Nadine Lustre ang titulong Horror Queen dahil ang susunod niyang project after ng ‘Deleter’ ay isang katatakutan din, ang Nokturno.

At bongga nga dahil si Mikhail Red nga ang magdidirek nito, na tungkol sa “primal and supernatural curse that haunts a rural Filipino family and the daughter who left them to live overseas.”

Prodyus ito ng Viva Films at Evolve Studios.

“We saw the potential of a strong partnership to continuously create quality genre films to reach the new growing audience whose viewing habits have changed due to globalization and rise of international streaming platforms. Viva believed and trusted my vision and voice,” sabi ni Direk.

Ang isa pang horror film na gagawin ni Red with Nadine ay may title na Helel na isang “sci-fi spiritual horror film set in the near future about a Filipina astronaut who encounters the devil.”

Ayon pa kay Red: “Filipino stories with exciting plots and imaginative ideas. We will take wild swings, aim for spectacle and fresh concepts, yet ground them in sustainable and feasible production. Our films aim to be accessible and exciting to the everyday Filipino audience and will have the craft, production value, and sensibilities for international export as well.”

Si Mikhail Red ay nakilala dahil sa mga pelikulang niyang Eerie at Birdshot.

Ay teka lang, anyare na kay Kim Chiu na candidate rin sa ganung title? Naagawan ni Nadine? (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante