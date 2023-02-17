NBA ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan kalahating bilyon pa-birthday

NAGBIGAY ng $10 million (lampas P552 milyon) sa ‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation ang itinuturing na Greatest of All Time (GOAT) ng NBA na si Michael Jordan sa kanyang ika-60 kaarawan.

Ito na ang pinakamalaking donasyon na natanggap ng ‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation mula sa isang indibidwal.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” ayon kay ‘Make-A-Wish’ President at CEO Leslie Motter.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

Matagal na rin involved si Jordan sa ‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation kung saan una niyang tinupad ang isang pangako ng beneficiary noong 1989.

Naging ambassador din ang six-time NBA champion at six-time Finals MVP para rito noong 2008. (Cyreel Zarate)