Motorsiklong 400CC pababa bawal sa Manila-Cavitex-MPT South

Muling nagpaalala sa mga motorista ang Metro Pacific Tollways South (MPT South), isang subsidiary ng Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), na sumunod sa Limited Access Facility Act o Republic Act 2000, na nagbabawal sa mga motorsiklong may mas mababa sa 400cc engine displacement na makapasok sa mga expressway, kabilang ang Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), ang CAVITEX C5 Link Segment nito at Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

Kasunod ito ng pagtaas ng bilang ng mga lumalabag sa R.A. 2000, partikular sa mga undercapacity motorcycle na pumapasok sa CAVITEX sa unang buwan ng taon.

Mula Enero 1 hanggang Enero 31, 2023, tumaas sa 273 ang bilang ng mga motoristang nasita ng security patrolmen sa CAVITEX entry pointsna higit na mataas ito ng 295% kumpara sa 69 motoristang naitala sa parehas na petsa ng nakalipas na taon.

Sa kabila ng kapansin-pansin na “Prohibited on Expressway” signage na naka-install sa mga entry point, 83% ng mga nasitang motorista ang nagsabing sila ay ‘naligaw’ lamang.

“Motorcycle usage experienced an uptick in 2020 when our country succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we do recognize the benefits that this development has brought–both in ride-sharing and logistics services. A reminder to our motorcycle community that CAVITEX and CALAX are declared by the DOTr through their Department Order 2007-15 DESIGNATION AND DECLARATION OF ALL EXPRESSWAYS AS LIMITED ACCESS FACILITIES, and as such will only allow Motorcycles 400cc and above. Expressways are high-speed road facilities and we aim for all our motorists to be safe while using our network of tollroads, we encourage them to follow the signs and speed limits,” pahayag ni Raul Ignacio, Presidente ng MPT South.

Inabisuhan ng toll road company ang mga motoristang nagmamaneho ng mas mababa sa 400cc na motorsiklo na gamitin ang ‘two-wheeler’ o ‘motorcycle’ mode kung gagamit ng mga GPS navigation app sa kanilang biyahe.

Mapipigilan nito ang pagturo sa pagdaaan sa mga expressway patungo sa kani-kanilang destinasyon.

“Aside from intensifying our security and traffic operations, we will continue to reach and educate drivers thru our ‘Drayberks’ road safety seminar that will roll out in selected communities of NCR and CALABARZON this Q1 of 2023,” dagdag pa ni Ignacio. (Betchai Julian)