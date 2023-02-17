Enchong bibida sa GomBurZa

Gagawin na ang pelikulang GomBurZa na tungkol sa tatlong Catholic priests na in-execute noong 1972 dahil sa kinaso sa kanilang subversion.

Ang mga gaganap na tatlong pari ay sina Dante Rivero as Padre Mariano Gomez, Cedrick Juan as Padre José Burgos, and Enchong Dee as Padre Jacinto Zamora. Napili sila noong magkaroon ng open call and audition ang Jesuit Communications (JesCom) para sa naturang film project.

“I love my role as Padre Gomez. Pinag-aaralan ko na sa bahay. I want to engage the audience. I want to make it memorable for them. This is going to be epic!” sey ng award-winning veteran actor na si Dante Rivero.

Sey naman ni Cedrick Juan: “I said ‘yes’ right away when I got the offer; it was a no brainer… Kailangan todohan ng effort, time and puso.”

Masaya naman si Enchong Dee sa binigay na role niya bilang si Zamora: “Yes, he is a hero but you can’t take away the human part of him: the temptation, the weaknesses but those are the things that will bring him closer to the audience. There’s a certain level of pressure and inspiration. But I have faith in the people who are behind the camera. So it’s only right and just for me to give the same level of professionalism towards my character.”

Kasama rin sa GomBurZa project sina Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Anthony Falcon, Dylan Tay Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and Piolo Pascual as Padre Pédro Pelaéz.

Si Pepe Diokno ang magdidirej ng GomBurZa na mula sa screenplay ni Rody Vera. Nakilala si Diokno sa mga critically-acclaimed indie films niya na Engkwentro, Above The Clouds at Kapatiran. (Ruel Mendoza)