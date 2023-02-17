Bruce Willis may malalang sakit

Malungkot ang pamilya ng Hollywood action star na si Bruce Willis dahil na-diagnose ang aktor with untreatable dementia.

Noong nakaraang taon ay na-diagnose si Willis with aphasia, isang disorder kunsaan apektado ang communication skills ng aktor dahil sa mga natamo nitong head injury sa paggawa ng mga buwis-buhay na action scenes sa mga pelikulang ginawa niya.

Nagretiro na sa paggawa ng pelikula si Willis at inaalagan siya ng kanyang pamilya. Pero hindi raw nila inaasahan na may mas malala pang sakit na darating sa aktor.

Ayon sa official statement ng pamilya ni Bruce: “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.” (Ruel Mendoza)