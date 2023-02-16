Oldie pero goodie! Beteranong Kelly Williams swak sa Gilas ‘Pinas pool

MARAMI ang nagulat sa desisyon na ipasok si TNT big man Kelly Williams sa Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

Pilay sa big man ang national team dahil hindi makakasama sina Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar at Ange Kouame.

Paliwanag ni Williams, hindi pa naman siya pasok sa Final 12 para sa paparating na 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at ginagawa niya lang lahat upang makatulong kay head coach Chot Reyes.

“I’m always ready for him if he (Reyes) needs me,” said Williams. “With Japeth and Kai out, and obviously, Big Ange, coach is kinda scrambling. Let’s see what happens.”

Pero kahit na kaka-41 years old lang ng Fil-American cager, natutuwa siya na napapansin pa rin ang kanyang talento.

“I’m grateful that my talents and my abilities are being appreciated,” sabi ng dating Gilas player.

“Since I’ve been here, a lot of emphasis is put on how old a player is and how effective he is playing. I’ve seen it for the last couple of decades.”

"To be appreciated at age 41, and obviously, to still play at a high level for myself personally, it's nice to be appreciated."