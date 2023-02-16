WebClick Tracer

Thursday, February 16, 2023

SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 17, 2023/Biyernes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 6 Premier Danseur, 1 Wishful Thinking, 3 Bossa Nova, 5 Blue Label

R02 – 3 Rockstar Show, 5 Giaann Tsie, 4 Gil’s Magic, 7 Monument

R03 – 7 Atomic Bomb, 8 Maki Boi, 9 Double Happiness, 5 Super Cong

R04 – 2 Lucky Noh Noh, 5 Top Posse, 3 Freedom Lover, 10 Mission Order

R05 – 8 Barrio San Jose, 2 Manang Biday, 3 Action Rules, 7 Double Rock

R06 – 3 Stayinthemoment, 7 My Jopay, 2 Senyorita, 1 Goldsmith

R07 – 2 Indelible Quaker, 1 Rise And Shine, 11 Galloping Ghost, 10 Kingwash Tipid Ah

R08 – 8 Empire Ruler, 6 Kenkenrarabell, 3 Stalag Seventeen, 4 Miss Rosario

R09 – 8 Maaasahan, 5 Gentle Giant, 13 Rockaway, 6 Fire Fly

Solo Pick: Premier Danseur, Atomic Bomb, Lucky Noh Noh, Maaasahan

Longshot: Indelible Quaker

