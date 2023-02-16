Digong tinukuran ni GMA, 18 cong vs ICC probe

Tinukuran ni dating pa¬ngulo at incumbent House Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at 18 iba pang mambabatas si dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte laban sa pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ng International Criminal Court (ICC).

Inihain ng mga mambabatas ang House Resolution 780 upang hilingin sa Kamara na magbigay ng ‘unequivocal defense’ kay Duterte na inuusig sa umano’y crimes against humanity.

Kasama ni Arroyo bilang may-akda ng resolusyon sina Representatives Carmelo Lazatin, Jr., Aurelio Gonzales, Anna York Bondoc-Sagum, Jose Alvarez, Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy, Richard Gomez, Wilton Kho, Loreto Amante, Edward Hagedorn, Edwin Olivarez, Eric Martinez, Eduardo Rama, Jr., Dale Corvera, Zaldy Villa, Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag, Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Johnny Pimentel at Marilyn Primicias-Agabas.

“Former President Duterte has ushered remarkable accomplishments brought about by his relentless campaign against illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption in government and criminality thus making the life of every Filipino better, comfortable and peaceful,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Sinabi rin sa resolusyon na gumanda ang peace and order situation sa bansa sa ilalim ng pamamahala ni Duterte dahil sa kanyang mga hakbang na ginawa laban sa ilegal na droga, at ¬paglaban sa gobyerno. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)