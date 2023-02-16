WebClick Tracer

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Digong tinukuran ni GMA, 18 cong vs ICC probe

Tinukuran ni dating pa¬ngulo at incumbent House Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at 18 iba pang mambabatas si dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte laban sa pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ng International Criminal Court (ICC).

Inihain ng mga mambabatas ang House Resolution 780 upang hilingin sa Kamara na magbigay ng ‘unequivocal defense’ kay Duterte na inuusig sa umano’y crimes against humanity.

Kasama ni Arroyo bilang may-akda ng resolusyon sina Representatives Carmelo Lazatin, Jr., Aurelio Gonzales, Anna York Bondoc-Sagum, Jose Alvarez, Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy, Richard Gomez, Wilton Kho, Loreto Amante, Edward Hagedorn, Edwin Olivarez, Eric Martinez, Eduardo Rama, Jr., Dale Corvera, Zaldy Villa, Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag, Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Johnny Pimentel at Marilyn Primicias-Agabas.

“Former President Duterte has ushered remarkable accomplishments brought about by his relentless campaign against illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption in government and criminality thus making the life of every Filipino better, comfortable and peaceful,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Sinabi rin sa resolusyon na gumanda ang peace and order situation sa bansa sa ilalim ng pamamahala ni Duterte dahil sa kanyang mga hakbang na ginawa laban sa ilegal na droga, at ¬paglaban sa gobyerno. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante