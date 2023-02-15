UAAP Season 85 Team Preview: Faith Nisperos handa na mandagit sa Blue Eagles

MATAAS na lipad ang hangad ni Ateneo Blue Eagles heavy-hitter Faith Janine Shirley Nisperos upang marating muli ng koponan ang isang panibagong finals appearance sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament na nakatakdang simulan ang kampanya sa Pebrero 25 sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Naging malaking tulong para sa kampanya ng Blue Eagles ang 23-anyos na dating juniors Rookie of the Year at MVP at Second Best Hitter ng nagdaang 84th season upang dalhin sa bronze medal ang Katipunan-based squad.

Sa panibagong season ay mabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang 5-foot-11 outside hitter na makasama ang nakababatang kapatid na Ysabelle sa koponan upang mabuo ang ‘sister-tandem’ na parehong nagmula sa junior powerhouse na Nazareth School of National University Lady Bullpups.

“Being in the UAAP stage with my sister is a dream come true. We never really imagined na we started out volleyball as someting we wanna try, something our parents wanted us to try. Napilitan pa kami, but here we are in the biggest stage in the country,” wika ni Nisperos sa UAAP Varsity Channel.

“Not every sister, sibling could do that at the same time. So I’m really excited to play with her on the court.”

Kinapos lamang na makatuntong ng championship round ang Ateneo nang mabigo sa La Salle Lady Spikers sa stepladder semifinals para kahaparin ang dating mga kakamping NU Lady Bulldogs na nagawang tuldukan ang 65-taong pagkagutom sa korona.

“What I can assure to the Ateneo community is I’ll always be stepping up in every game, I can assure them I can push myself and my teammates to give ourselves the best in every game. Of course, we’ll fight our hearts out for them,” wika ng tubong Davao City.

Makakatulong ng Nisperos sisters ang maaasahang sina Vanessa “Vannie” Gandler, playmakers Takako Fujimoto at Makana Kowalski, middle blockers Alex Miner, Yvanna Sulit at Joan Narit, outside hitters Geezel Tsunashima, Gena Hora at Lyann De Guzman at liberos Jean Lichauco at Roma Doromal.

“Last season we fell short, but we also made it further than everyone expected. So this time around, we have more experience, more time for preparation. So we’re going to use that preparation to hopefully make it further,” saad ni Gandler, na masusubukan agad sa opening day kontra defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs sa alas-2 ng hapon. (Gerard Arce)