True love ko siya: Maymay lunod sa ligaya sa dyowang afam

Super lucky girl si Maymay Entrada, na may magandang estado sa kanyang romatic relationship sa isang foreigner.

Binulatlat na lahat ni Maymay sa publiko ang kanyang puso na naglalaman ng kanyang malaking pasasalamat sa dyowa, at sa kung gaano siya kasaya sa pagmamahal nito.

Nag-post ng iba’t ibang photo si Maymay ng boyfriend, na sinabi nga niya na true love na talaga niya.

“Wishing a happy birthday and Valentine’s day to the most handsome, humble, wise, and patient man I know. You have an amazing way of making me feel beautiful and cherished, even during tough and challenging moments. Your unwavering commitments to helping me heal and grow from past traumas is a testament to your deep love and devotion. I’m grateful for your steadfast support and respect for all that I do, and your love for me is a true reflection of God’s love. I thank God for blessing me through you.

Our journey together in faith is a beautiful blessing, and experiencing true love, peace and joy with you is more precious than any material wealth. Thank you for being my partner, and true love,” sabi ni Maymay. (Rey Pumaloy)