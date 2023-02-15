Kahit magkasama sa Tate: Kris nilinaw na ‘di pa dyowa si Mark Leviste

Kumpirmado, si Vice Governor Mark Leviste nga ang tinutukoy ni Kris Aquino, na ‘but you need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday. For his effort I am grateful…’

Anyway, sunod-sunod nga ang Instagram post/story ni Mr. Leviste sa mga aktibidades niya nitong Martes ng hapon, hanggang Miyerkules ng umaga sa Pilipinas.

Una nga niyang post ay, “Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel”

May mga IG story siya na nasa eroplano na nga siya, at may video na rin siya na makikita si Kris sa loob ng van.

Pero, ang mas malinaw at kumpirmado talaga ay ang latest post niya, na magkasama na silang dalawa ni Kris.

Heto nga ang caption ni Mark:

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. It is for this reason my love and my dear you will always and forever feel near.

“Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us @krisaquino!”

At sa post na `yon ni Kris, agad din niyang nilinaw ang tunay na sitwasyon nila ni Mark.

“May we clarify- together physically in the same place… I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP. I know I state with 100% accuracy, you’re my best male friend.”

Ayan, malinaw na ‘friendship’ pa rin ang level nila, at hindi pa magdyowa, ha!

Anyway, mukhang aprubado naman ang mga faney ngayon sa nakikita nilang ‘lovelovelove’ nina Kris, Mark.

Heto nga ang chika nila:

emily_castro3, “Omg my heart ko lakas ng kabog. Bakit ako naiiyak? Maligaya lang ako sa inyong dalawa.”

tina_marasigan, “Omg! IG official na!”

luzvee21, “Happy Birthday and Happy Valentines Day Miss Kris! Bagay kayo ni Sir Mark!”

edgiecaparas, “Happy birthday Kris… Happy V-day to both of you.. God bless.”

lotusrainier, “Oh wow, may you both thrive with good health. Your efforts are commendable!”

apriltwenty22, “May she be healed so the two of you can be together back in the Philippines.”

chinglove_850408, “More pics and video pls it’s super kilig factors.”

mingmeow21, “Matagal ko na pong nasusubaybayan ang love interest nyo Kay KCA from your never ending crush nyo SA kanya hangang sa panliligaw na Di Ka pinalad at muling nagbukas ang pagasa mo sa kanya Nung mapre EMT Yung kasal nya. Laban Kung laban Ka talaga sir, at parang naniniwala nako syo.”

Oh, bongga naman pala! Para sa kaligayahan ng idolo, ‘di ba? Sabi nga ng mga solid faney, kung sino ang nagmamahal kay Kris, dapat ding mahalin. Kung sino ang mahal ni Kris, mahalin din. (Rb Sermino)