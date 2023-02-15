WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

NEWS

Banking system tagilid sa Maharlika Fund

Magiging katanggap-tanggap umano ang kontrobersyal ng Maharlika Fund (MIF) kung ang pondo ay hindi manggaling sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) at iba pang government financial institutions (GFIs).

Ito ang sinabi ni Federation for Economic Freedom President Calixto Chikiamco sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies deliberations sa panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund bill.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang seed mone­y ay kukunin mula sa Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, at deklaradong dibidendo ng BSP.

“First of all, the funding should not come freely from the GFIs or the Central Bank because it will put our banking system at risk,” sabi ni Chikiamco sa komite. (Dindo Matining)

