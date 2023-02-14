US binoldyak China! Ayungin Shoal sa ‘Pinas ‘yan

Nanindigan ang Estados Unidos na mali ang ginawa ng China sa nangyaring paggamit umano ng military grade laser sa isinasagawang resupply mission ng tropa ng pamahalaan sa Ayungin Shoal.

“The PRC’s conduct was provocative and unsafe, resulting in the temporary blindness of the crewmembers of the BRP Malapascua and interfering with the Philippines’ lawful operations in and around Second Thomas Shoal,” diin ni US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Noong Pebrero 6, habang tinutulungan ng BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) ang Phi­lippine Navy sa isang “rotation and resupply mission”, isang Chinese Coast Guard vessel na may bow number na 5205 ang nanutok ng military grade laser sa mga barko ng Pilipinas.

Nanindigan naman si Chinese Minister of Fo­reign Affairs Wang Wenbin na prinoprotektahan lang daw ng Chinese Coast Guard ang kanilang “soberanya” at “maritime rights” sa naturang lugar pero kinontra naman ito ng Amerika.

Pero ayon kay Price, ang “2016 arbitral decision is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Phi­lippines, and we call upon the PRC to abide by the ruling.”

Naghain na ng diplomatic protest ang Pilipinas laban sa China dahil sa insidente. (Cathe­rine Reyes/Prince Golez/Betchai Julian)