WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

US binoldyak China! Ayungin Shoal sa ‘Pinas ‘yan

Nanindigan ang Estados Unidos na mali ang ginawa ng China sa nangyaring paggamit umano ng military grade laser sa isinasagawang resupply mission ng tropa ng pamahalaan sa Ayungin Shoal.

“The PRC’s conduct was provocative and unsafe, resulting in the temporary blindness of the crewmembers of the BRP Malapascua and interfering with the Philippines’ lawful operations in and around Second Thomas Shoal,” diin ni US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Noong Pebrero 6, habang tinutulungan ng BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) ang Phi­lippine Navy sa isang “rotation and resupply mission”, isang Chinese Coast Guard vessel na may bow number na 5205 ang nanutok ng military grade laser sa mga barko ng Pilipinas.

Nanindigan naman si Chinese Minister of Fo­reign Affairs Wang Wenbin na prinoprotektahan lang daw ng Chinese Coast Guard ang kanilang “soberanya” at “maritime rights” sa naturang lugar pero kinontra naman ito ng Amerika.

Pero ayon kay Price, ang “2016 arbitral decision is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Phi­lippines, and we call upon the PRC to abide by the ruling.”

Naghain na ng diplomatic protest ang Pilipinas laban sa China dahil sa insidente. (Cathe­rine Reyes/Prince Golez/Betchai Julian)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante