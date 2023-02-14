Sunshine napikon, kinantiyawan sa balik GMA

Dahil may mga namba-bash kay Sunshine Dizon na “babalik ka rin pala” or “ano ngayon, balik Kapuso ka rin, aalis ka pa.”

Hindi nakuntento si Sunshine sa naging guesting niya sa Fast Talk, through her Instagram account, nagpaliwanag pa ito at sana raw matapos na ang kung ano-anong hirit o pamba-bash ng mga netizen.

Ayon kay Sunshine, “Truth is I was offered to renew my network contract back on September but I chose not to sign immediately because I was contemplating on a lot of things. Pandemic happened, life happened and I felt somewhat lost in what I really wanted in life. As to what I chose not to sign I had my personal reasons. I chose my peace of mind. I needed a breather.

“I have dedicated more than half of my life working for my home network and this was the very first time I would be allowed to work outside.

“I took my chance. I took it because I wanted to learn, and felt like I needed the experience to grow. Nagpaalam po ako ng maayos kaya kong sabihin na wala po akong nasunog na tulay.

“I did two projects for ABSCBN and they welcomed me with open arms and warmth. I never signed anything I was on a per project basis. I will always be grateful and I can only hope that working for them made me a better Actor, Producer and Co-worker. I have learned so much and I will treasure not only the opportunity they gave me but the friendships I gained.

“Gusto ko po sana itong linawin. Sa mundo namin kahit ano pang gustuhin mong bumalik kung walang offer hindi ka na po makakababalik.

“I chose to be on hiatus for almost 2 years. I turned down about 6 offers from GMA only because I know I wasn’t ready. I had some growing up to do and I had to deal with my life, myself.

“Why can’t we be just all be happy for each other when something good comes our way. Bakit kailangan po natin magalit? Are we really built to take on so much hatred and anger kahit hindi ka naman diretso maapektuhan kung ano man ang maging decision ko sa buhay at trabaho?

“Honestly I’m just thankful my home network GMA respected the time I needed for myself. I am grateful and excited that I will be working again with very dear friends who are like family to me with this new project they offered me.

“I don’t know where this new chapter will take me, but I have always kept my faith and trust to my simple prayer. “Lord Plant me where I will bloom. Lord your will be done.

“The war is over, two of the biggest networks in the industry has already closed the deal and is producing together. Let’s be thankful that the two giants are now working together to give us, the Filipino audience quality programming.

“I truly hope that after Tito Boy’s interview and with this statement I can finally close that chapter and people will stop speculating. Thank you for your continued love and support.

Si Sunshine ay may special appearance sa bagong teleserye na “Urduja.”

Sa isang banda, sa Fast Talk ay naging open si Sunshine sa totoong damdamin niya sa naging paghihiwalay nila ng asawang si Tim Tan at ayon dito, ngayon pa lang niya talaga napa-process ang lahat. (Rose Garcia)