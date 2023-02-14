Pinay hinirang na best chef sa Asya

Itinanghal ang Filipina Chef na si Johanne Siy bilang ‘Asia’s Best Female Chef’ sa idinaos na awarding ng Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants na ginanap sa Singapore.

Si Siy ay tubong- Dagupan at nagtrabaho noon sa corporate industry subalit kalaunan ay na-realize umano niya na mas gusto niyang i-pursue ang pagiging chef.

Pumunta siya ng New York kung saan nag-aral siya sa The Culinary Institute of America. Dito, hinubog si Siy ng mga dalubhasa at kilalang chefs tulad nina Chef Eric Ripert at Chef Daniel Boulud.

Sa ngayon, kasalukuyan na siyang head chef sa Lolla, isang sikat na resto at dining sa Singapore.

Dahil sa kanyang qualification ay talaga namang ‘di katakataka na mapasama siya sa mga nabigyan ng special award sa naturang event.

“Into a produce-driven haven for meticulously crafted dishes, inspired by her experiences across Europe and North America as well as her Filipino upbringing,” paglalarawan kay Siy.

Bilang Asia’s Best Female Chef 2023, nais umano ni Siy na makapagbigay pa ng inspirasyon sa maraming kababaihan na pasukin ang hospitality industry.

Aniya, “I am grateful for this platform that allows me to reach out to so many young chefs to hopefully inspire them to overcome barriers and push the boundaries.”

“I want to shine the spotlight on the work of remarkable women in our industry, in the hopes that one day we as a community can thrive and reach new heights by leveraging the symbiosis that a truly egalitarian workforce brings,” dagdag pa ni Siy.

Talaga namang kudos sa Pinay chef na ito! (Moises Caleon)