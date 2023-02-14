‘Kasalang Pinoy’ pasabog sa Bakery Fair

Imbitado kaya sina Marian Rivera, Judy Ann Santos sa ‘Bakery Fair 2023’ na gaganapin sa March 2 to 4, sa World Trade Center Manila?

Inanunsiyo na nga ng Filipino Chinese Bakery Association, Inc. (FCBAI) President Gerik Chua, kasama si Past President Henry Ah, at iba pang opisyales ng FCBAI ang much-awaited “Bakery Fair 2023”.

Ito nga ang paboritong event ng mga baking, pastries, food enthusiasts, pati na ng publiko na mahilig sa masasarap na tinapay, cakes, kaya imbitado nga ang lahat.

Apat na taon ngang walang Bakery Fair dahil sa global pandemic.

Para sa mga gustong mag-participate, mag-pre-register agad para sa libreng entrance sa Bakery Fair 2023.



Ang “Bakery Fair” ay civic project ng FCBAI to promote and uplift the Philippines bakery industry and support socio-economic development.

Maituturing nga itong biggest and most star-studded Philippine bakery event, dahil may 136 exhibitors, covering 10,000 square meters or one hectare of the World Trade Center.

At sa mga gustong matutong mag-bake o magnegosyo, may mga educational technical seminars na magaganap mula sa mga top bakery industry-related companies, bakers, chefs and experts.

At siyempre, nandiyan ang bonggang “FCBAI Bakers Cup Wedding Cake Competition 2023”, na ang tema ay “Kasalang Pinoy”. Ang mananalo ay tatanggap ng P80,000. Winners shall be announced on March 2 and the wedding cakes of finalists shall be on exhibit throughout Bakery Fair 2023.

Dapat ding tutukan ang “Angel Cup 2023”. The Angel Cup-Bread Display Competition highlights the making of Bread Showpiece, Artisan Bread, Healthy Bread and Sweet Dough with dough filling.

FCBAI is part of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), the umbrella business and civic organization of 170 Filipino Chinese chambers of commerce and trade organizations from Aparri to Tawi Tawi. (Dondon Sermino)