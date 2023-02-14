Higanteng water lily natagpuan sa US

Kinilala ng Guinness World of Records ang Victoria boliviana bilang pinakamalaking species ng water lily sa mundo na nadiskubre sa South America.

Ayon sa grupo ng mga researcher na pinangunahan ni Carlos Magdalena, isa umano ito sa mga distinct o kakaibang uri ng water lily na nasa humigit-kumulang 100 years na.

“I have seen some seriously big plants on Google Earth, but measuring pads this way is not accurate, although you can get a better scale of the size of the whole plant. There are definitely some whopper waterlilies in the wild,” ani Carlos sa Guinness.

“It’s official: Victoria boliviana is the world’s largest giant waterlily. The discovery made last year now holds the Guinness World Records titles for: Largest species of waterlily, largest waterlily leaf, largest undivided leaf,” post ng Kew Garden sa kanilang Twitter account.

Makikita sa larawan ang mga water lilies na ito na talaga namang ala-higante sa laki na hitik sa berde na kulay nito.

Bukod dito, pinaniniwalaang kaya pa nitong lumaki hanggang 10 ft at bumigat ng halos 176 pounds. (Moises Caleon)